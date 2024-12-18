– As previously reported, Kevin Owens crashed today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff event at WWE headquarters. He still had the WWE winged eagle title belt in his possession and declared himself the “true” WWE Champion. WWE released another video of Owens’ visit to headquarters. Kevin Owens taped his image over Cody Rhodes in the section displaying the reigning WWE champions.

Kevin Owens taped his image over Cody Rhodes’ face on the WWE Champions display, noting, “Make sure we cover his stupid face. No one needs to see that neck tattoo.” He added on the Cody Rhodes WWE Champion display, “Now I’m going to see somebody about changing the whole thing. Where’s Triple H’s office?” You can view that clip below.

This man has completely lost it… 🤦😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/C0UHmtUtSi — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024

– WWE released a clip of a catering member bringing Dominik Mysterio a tray of chicken nuggets. Mysterio notes that he needs his ranch dipping sauce since he doesn’t want to “dry dog” his nuggets. You can view that clip below: