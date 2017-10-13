WWE News: Kevin Owens Gives Advice to Fans Wanting Pictures, WWE Madden Bracket Announced

– Kevin Owens responded to a fan on Twitter and gave some advice about photo etiquette. When the fan noted his girlfriend spotted her, Owens handed out a bit of advice on when and when not to take pics:

She went full heel on me already by trying to sneak a picture of me with my daughter instead of asking me for one like a decent person. https://t.co/eU2jjygZqD — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2017

Maybe she didn’t want to bother you? You’d probs he just as mad if she interrupted ur family time too ask for a photo js — KH (@_kane_h) October 13, 2017

Nothing irritates me more than people trying to take pics of me without asking when I'm with my family. Asking is always the way to go. https://t.co/JRsR5PG826 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2017

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, in which Xavier Woods announced the 16-man WWE Madden Tournament. The competitors are Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan, Luke Gallows, TJ Perkins, The Miz, Titus O’Neal, Curtis Axel, Brian Kendrick, Rusev, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Mojo Rawley, Kofi Kingston, Baron Corbin, Jimmy Uso, and Luke Harper. The opening round starts this weekend.