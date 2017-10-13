 

WWE News: Kevin Owens Gives Advice to Fans Wanting Pictures, WWE Madden Bracket Announced

October 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kevin Owens responded to a fan on Twitter and gave some advice about photo etiquette. When the fan noted his girlfriend spotted her, Owens handed out a bit of advice on when and when not to take pics:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, in which Xavier Woods announced the 16-man WWE Madden Tournament. The competitors are Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan, Luke Gallows, TJ Perkins, The Miz, Titus O’Neal, Curtis Axel, Brian Kendrick, Rusev, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Mojo Rawley, Kofi Kingston, Baron Corbin, Jimmy Uso, and Luke Harper. The opening round starts this weekend.

