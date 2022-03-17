wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Gives His Take on Austin 3:16 Promo, Austin Talks Origins of 3:16 Day

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Kevin Owens celebrated 3:16 Day by giving his own take on Steve Austin’s famous promo. WWE tweeted out a video of Owens recreating Austin’s famous promo from his King of the Ring victory, with his own tweaks.

The WWE Twitter account wrote:

“Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day…

The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake’s iconic 3:16 speech.

And that’s the bottom line ’cause KO said so!”

– The Rich Eisen Show shared the following clip to YouTube of Steve Austin discussing the origins of 3:16 Day:

