WWE News: Kevin Owens Gives His Take on Austin 3:16 Promo, Austin Talks Origins of 3:16 Day

– Kevin Owens celebrated 3:16 Day by giving his own take on Steve Austin’s famous promo. WWE tweeted out a video of Owens recreating Austin’s famous promo from his King of the Ring victory, with his own tweaks.

The WWE Twitter account wrote:

“Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day… The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake’s iconic 3:16 speech. And that’s the bottom line ’cause KO said so!”

