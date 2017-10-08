WWE News: Kevin Owens Returns to Instagram, Charlotte Answering Fan Questions for Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and New Photo Gallery for The Miz

– Kevin Owens has returned to Instagram and released a new video on his account. You can check out the new clip he posted today below.

Owens had previously left Instagram in 2016 after hackers tried to access his account. He wrote on August 29, 2016, “No more Instagram account already, people…You can thank the nice folks that kept trying to figure out my password!”

Let's try this again… A post shared by Kevin Steen (@ko_fightowensfight) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

– WWE announced that Charlotte will be answering fan questions in the Social media Lounge for the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show tonight. Fans can send their questions to Charlotte Flair with the Twitter hashtag #AskCharlotte.

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar The Miz celebrates his birthday today and turns 37 years old. WWE.com has also released a new photo gallery for The Miz, showing some rare and never-before-seen photos of him.