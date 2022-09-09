WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases

– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:

Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly.

– Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA beginning at 9 AM Pacific Time today.

– DVD release dates have been announced for a pair of events, as follows:

*Clash at the Castle – 10/04/2022

*WWE Extreme Rules 2022 – 11/08/2022