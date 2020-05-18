WWE News: Kevin Owens Looks Back On His Last Five Years in WWE, Sean Waltman Remembers Beating Razor Ramon, A Giant Fish Gets Braun Strowman’s Hands

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens reflected on making his main roster debut in the WWE, which he did five years ago today.

He wrote last night: “At this exact moment 5 years ago, I was in a hotel room in Richmond, VA watching the Payback PPV, know full well that the next night on RAW, I’d be stepping up to John Cena and that my career would change forever. It had been a crazy ride up until that point and it has been just as crazy of a ride since. Lots of highs. Plenty of lows. All of them memories that will stay with me forever. I appreciate you all taking that ride with me and I hope you’re all here for the next 5 years. Hopefully, they turn out to be just as memorable as the previous ones. I think they will. Take care, guys, and thank you!”

– Sean Waltman posted a clip of him defeating Razor Ramon on RAW in 1993, calling it the most important moment of his career.

The most Important moment of my career. https://t.co/le1ggu8hOH — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 18, 2020

– Finally, Braun Strowman posted a clip of a really big fish getting those hands.