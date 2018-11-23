WWE News: Kevin Owens Misses WWE.Com Interviews, Baron Corbin’s WWE Network Pick of the Week

– In a post on Twitter, a fan asked about the sit-down WWE.com interviews that WWE used to do, which were usually hosted by Michael Cole. Kevin Owens said that he missed them, but that Cole probably misses them more. He wrote:

I miss these weekly interviews. — Stuart (5-5) (@stvstheworld) November 22, 2018

Nobody misses them more than me. Except maybe @MichaelCole…but he only misses doing them with me. https://t.co/tvOERPFjtM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 22, 2018

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Baron Corbin, who picks Survivor Series.