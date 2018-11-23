Quantcast

 

WWE News: Kevin Owens Misses WWE.Com Interviews, Baron Corbin’s WWE Network Pick of the Week

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Raw 8.27.18

– In a post on Twitter, a fan asked about the sit-down WWE.com interviews that WWE used to do, which were usually hosted by Michael Cole. Kevin Owens said that he missed them, but that Cole probably misses them more. He wrote:

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Baron Corbin, who picks Survivor Series.

