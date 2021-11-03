wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Offers Feedback For Wrestler’s Pop Up Powerbomb, NXT 2.0 Video Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Raw

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens complimented independent wrestler Khaos on his pop up powerbomb from a recent match. After Khaos thanked him, Owens spoke about the importance of wrestlers giving back.

He said: “Very well executed, man. Good luck on your journey! No problem. I’m sure he doesn’t remember this but when I was starting out, I sent @LanceStorm an e-mail once or twice through his website asking for advice. He took the time to answer me and it meant a lot. That always stayed with me. Be safe, man!

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump, featuring Jeff Hardy, Paul Heyman and Tony D’Angelo is now online.

Kevin Owens

