WWE News: Kevin Owens Offers Feedback For Wrestler’s Pop Up Powerbomb, NXT 2.0 Video Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens complimented independent wrestler Khaos on his pop up powerbomb from a recent match. After Khaos thanked him, Owens spoke about the importance of wrestlers giving back.
He said: “Very well executed, man. Good luck on your journey! No problem. I’m sure he doesn’t remember this but when I was starting out, I sent @LanceStorm an e-mail once or twice through his website asking for advice. He took the time to answer me and it meant a lot. That always stayed with me. Be safe, man!”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump, featuring Jeff Hardy, Paul Heyman and Tony D’Angelo is now online.
