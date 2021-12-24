WWE News: Kevin Owens On If WWE Controls Social Media Accounts For Wrestlers, Sami Zayn Gives Update On His Syria Mobile Clinic, WWE Playlist Looks Christmas-Themed Stipulation Matches

– Kevin Owens responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that WWE controls the social media accounts of its wrestlers. He implied that didn’t, as he wrote:

“Oh shit, I guess I didn’t get the memo!”

Corey Graves replied: “This is my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.”

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn provided an update on his Sami for Syria mobile clinic provided “7,143 medical services for 6,743 internally displaced persons, between October 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021.”