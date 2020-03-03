wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens On Why He Cost Seth Rollins and Murphy the Raw Tag Team Titles, Titus O’Neil Receiving Award
– Kevin Owens’ interference in last night’s Raw Tag Team Championship match helped to crown new champions, and Owens has explained why he did it. WWE posted video of Owens commenting on his getting involved in the match, which saw the Street Profits winning the titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy.
As you can see in the video below, Owens was asked by Sarah Schreiber why he got involved. He said, “Why? I mean, go back and watch the last three or four months of Raw. You know, listen. No offense, I did what I had to do. I’m sure there’s some very angry people after me right now, so I’m just going to go. But if you see The Street Profits, tell them great job. Alright?”
– WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil will receive the Sentinel Award at the 2020 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. The awards take place on April 23rd in New York City, with O’Neil being honored for his community work:
WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil & FOX Sports’ Mark Silverman Celebrated at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
Cynopsis Sports is proud to announce Titus O’Neil as one of two distinguished individuals in sports who will be honored for their transformative work in the industry at the 9th Annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.
This year’s Luminary Honorees include WWE Superstar and philanthropist Titus O’Neil, who will receive the Sentinel award for utilizing his position and talent to benefit social causes and improve his community. FOX Sports’ President of National Networks Mark Silverman will receive the Navigator Award for outstanding innovation in his role. Presenting Mark with this honor will be Former Commissioner of The Big Ten Network Jim Delany.
“As the sports media world continues to evolve at an incredibly rapid pace, these two honorees have made the most of the new opportunities that opened up around the landscape and raised the bar for the entire industry,” said Cynopsis Director of Sports & Esports Content Chris Pursell.
These luminaries, along with the category winners, will be honored at the Cynopsis Sports Awards breakfast from 8:30 – 10:30am at the New York Athletic Club in NYC. Click here for event details. And stay tuned for announcement of the remaining luminaries and the complete list of finalists on March 9th!
