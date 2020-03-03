WWE News: Kevin Owens On Why He Cost Seth Rollins and Murphy the Raw Tag Team Titles, Titus O’Neil Receiving Award

– Kevin Owens’ interference in last night’s Raw Tag Team Championship match helped to crown new champions, and Owens has explained why he did it. WWE posted video of Owens commenting on his getting involved in the match, which saw the Street Profits winning the titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy.

As you can see in the video below, Owens was asked by Sarah Schreiber why he got involved. He said, “Why? I mean, go back and watch the last three or four months of Raw. You know, listen. No offense, I did what I had to do. I’m sure there’s some very angry people after me right now, so I’m just going to go. But if you see The Street Profits, tell them great job. Alright?”

– WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil will receive the Sentinel Award at the 2020 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. The awards take place on April 23rd in New York City, with O’Neil being honored for his community work: