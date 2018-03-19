WWE News: Kevin Owens Praises Mark Henry After Hall of Fame Announcement, Details on Hardy Boys DVD, Stock Down

– Kevin Owens posted to Twitter praising Mark Henry after the latter star was announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. Owens posted:

This is great. I wish more veterans in this industry were like @TheMarkHenry. I’ll never forget what he did for me. Forever grateful. Congratulations, Mark! https://t.co/QsA5AaT8KS — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 19, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.48 on Monday, down $0.50 (1.35%) from the previous closing price.

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the new Hardy Boyz DVD Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz will feature new interview segments with Matt and Jeff Hardy. The segments were filmed at Matt’s Cameron, North Carolina compound, where tonight’s Ultimae Deletion match was filmed.