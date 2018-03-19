 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Praises Mark Henry After Hall of Fame Announcement, Details on Hardy Boys DVD, Stock Down

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
kevin owens

– Kevin Owens posted to Twitter praising Mark Henry after the latter star was announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. Owens posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.48 on Monday, down $0.50 (1.35%) from the previous closing price.

Wrestling DVD Network reports that the new Hardy Boyz DVD Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz will feature new interview segments with Matt and Jeff Hardy. The segments were filmed at Matt’s Cameron, North Carolina compound, where tonight’s Ultimae Deletion match was filmed.

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Mark Henry, The Hardy Boyz, WWE DVD, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading