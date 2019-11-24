wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Praises NXT After WarGames, Shawn Michaels on WarGames Matches, Beth Phoenix’s Birthday
– Kevin Owens had some praise for NXT in a video following his surprise appearance in the main event of last night’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see video below of Owens, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic talking about their win over the Undisputed Era. Owens kept his short, praising NXT and saying, “NXT, never change. Chicago, never change. Tonight was an honor and it was a f**king blast for me. But you guys, this is about you guys.”
– Happy birthday to Beth Phoenix, who turns 39 today.
– Shawn Michaels posted to Twitter last night commenting on the WarGames matches from last night’s show:
Those Superstars are going to feel the effects of that #WarGames match for a long time. But we will all remember it for much longer. Great way to set the tone for #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT.
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release