WWE News: Kevin Owens Praises NXT After WarGames, Shawn Michaels on WarGames Matches, Beth Phoenix’s Birthday

– Kevin Owens had some praise for NXT in a video following his surprise appearance in the main event of last night’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see video below of Owens, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic talking about their win over the Undisputed Era. Owens kept his short, praising NXT and saying, “NXT, never change. Chicago, never change. Tonight was an honor and it was a f**king blast for me. But you guys, this is about you guys.”

– Happy birthday to Beth Phoenix, who turns 39 today.

– Shawn Michaels posted to Twitter last night commenting on the WarGames matches from last night’s show: