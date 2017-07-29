WWE News: Kevin Owens Is Proud of Juice Robinson, Full Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H Match From Summerslam 2012

– WWE Superstar and former Universal champion Kevin Owens posted a tweet earlier today on former NXT Superstar CJ Parker. Parker is currently known as Juice Robinson and works in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Owens gave props to Robinson for his recent hard work in the business.

I miss that dude so much but I'm so proud of him. He means what he says 100%. He lives for this. https://t.co/CdJOB5S0m8 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 29, 2017

– WWE released the video for the full Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar No DQ match from Summerslam 2012. You can check out the complete and full match video in the player below.