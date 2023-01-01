wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
January 1, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
– Also, Fightful reports that a new vignette for Lacey Evans was supposed to air during SmackDown as of Friday evening. However, the video package didn’t make it to air.
