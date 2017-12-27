 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Hang With NJPW Star, Austin Aries & More at XCite Wrestling Show

December 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 101017 WWE Smackdown - Survivor Series Kickoff Show matches

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hung out with NJPW star and NXT alum Juice Robinson after last night’s Smackdown. You can see a pic below via Owens’ Twitter:

– Austin Aries, Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Ryan are all set to appear at Friday’s XCite Wrestling show in Binghamton, New York:

article topics :

Austin Aries, Juice Robinson, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading