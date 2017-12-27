wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Hang With NJPW Star, Austin Aries & More at XCite Wrestling Show
December 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hung out with NJPW star and NXT alum Juice Robinson after last night’s Smackdown. You can see a pic below via Owens’ Twitter:
The Great Boys. #Juice pic.twitter.com/qFm5MDhbpR
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2017
– Austin Aries, Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Ryan are all set to appear at Friday’s XCite Wrestling show in Binghamton, New York:
All of this and more on 12/30/17 at the American Legion Post 80. Tickets are available at https://t.co/VnbWLiX7zf. Do not miss out on this spectacular event. If you must miss this amazing event, you can catch us LIVE on Twitch! https://t.co/3ctSxyc8Qj. Either way, DO NOT MISS IT! pic.twitter.com/KYOcMyy8aF
— Xcite Wrestling (@XciteWrestling) December 19, 2017