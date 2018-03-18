 

WWE News: Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Mock Shane McMahon at House Show, Sheamus Shares St. Patrick’s Day Workout

March 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn taking shots at Shane McMahon during the Smackdown house show in Odessa, Texas. You can see it below. Owens and Zayn assaulted McMahon at this week’s episode of Smackdown during the main event segment:

– Sheamus posted the latest workout video to his YouTube account, showing off his preparation for St. Patrick’s Day:

