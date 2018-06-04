WWE News: Kevin Owens Says He Brings Out the Best in Finn Balor, Damien Sandow Announces New Book

– Kevin Owens appears in a new video ahead of his match with Finn Balor on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, in which Owens talks about his history with Balor and how it will play out in tonight’s match.

“I feel I bring out the best in Finn,” Owens said. “Tonight’s going to be no different. Problem is Finn’s wrestling me tonight, so it’s not going to work out that well, that’s all.”

EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight is all about motivating people and tonight on #RAW will be no different… pic.twitter.com/rHr318Rmpc — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2018

– Aron Stevens, aka former WWE star Damien Sandow, posted to Twitter to announce that he’s co-written a new book with Dennis Vanasse. The book is titled Off the Road: A Nation Full of Hidden Gems and will be available soon: