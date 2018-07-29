WWE News: Kevin Owens Sends Braun Strowman a Warning For Summerslam, Brock Lesnar Summerslam Video Playlist

– WWE has posted video of Kevin Owens calling out Braun Strowman at the weekend house show in Daytona Beach, Florida. You can see the video below, in which Owens says he’s still fighting despite being thrown off a steel cage at Extreme Rules while Strowman isn’t there. He says, “Enjoy that Money in the Bank briefcase while you still can, you big idiot.”

– WWE.com has posted a video playlist of Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam matches. You can see it here.