– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is appearing at Spookala on Sunday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida. All proceeds from his appearance are going to the Florida Disaster Fund.

April 6th.

Tampa, FL.

Come stand next to me while someone takes a picture!

All proceeds go to Florida Disaster Fund. pic.twitter.com/TB5v4SzXtk

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 23, 2025