WWE News: Kevin Owens Set for Appearance at Spookala, Top 25 WrestleMania Returns
March 23, 2025
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is appearing at Spookala on Sunday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida. All proceeds from his appearance are going to the Florida Disaster Fund.
April 6th.
Tampa, FL.
Come stand next to me while someone takes a picture!
All proceeds go to Florida Disaster Fund. pic.twitter.com/TB5v4SzXtk
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 23, 2025
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 WrestleMania Returns: