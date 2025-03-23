wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Set for Appearance at Spookala, Top 25 WrestleMania Returns

March 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Owens WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is appearing at Spookala on Sunday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida. All proceeds from his appearance are going to the Florida Disaster Fund.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 WrestleMania Returns:

