WWE News: Kevin Owens Tells Fan He Would Jump Off the SmackDown Fist If It Returns, Latest A&E Previews

– As previously noted, WWE has announced that the May 7 episode of SmackDown will be a special Throwback Edition on the FOX Network. This led to fans wanting to see a return of the old SmackDown set that featured the giant fist. A fan on Twitter later asked if he’d jump off such a setup on the Throwback Edition of SmackDown, and Owens said yes. You can view that exchange below.

It should be noted that it’s not been confirmed if the Throwback Edition of SmackDown will feature a return of the classic set with the giant fist, which was jettisoned back in 2008.

– Here are the latest previews for this weekend’s WWE A&E programs, including a new episode of Biography on Macho Man Randy Savage and a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures:



