WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans Happy Holidays, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of 2022, Preview for Tomorrow’s Best of Raw Special

December 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wished fans and his co-workers some happy holidays on Twitter:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments of 2022:

– WWE released a preview video showcased the Best Raw Moments of 2022 set for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw will be a Best of special. It airs on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST:

