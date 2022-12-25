wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans Happy Holidays, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of 2022, Preview for Tomorrow’s Best of Raw Special
December 25, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wished fans and his co-workers some happy holidays on Twitter:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments of 2022:
– WWE released a preview video showcased the Best Raw Moments of 2022 set for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw will be a Best of special. It airs on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST:
Relive the GREATEST moments of 2022 tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
Let us know your favorites and we'll see you tomorrow night at 8/7c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/ctHNtCA5dP
