wrestling / News

WWE News: Kiana James & Izzi Dame Are Happy About Embarrassing Thea Hail, Every Champion of 2023, Battle of the Brands on UUDD

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Kiana James Image Credit: WWE

– In a WWE Digital Exclusive video, Kiana James and Izzi Dame were ecstatic after they embarrassed Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail during last Tuesday’s NXT TV. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a video highlight every champion of this year:

– UpUpDownDown released more Battle of the Brands with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kiana James, Thea Hail, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading