WWE News: Kiana James & Izzi Dame Are Happy About Embarrassing Thea Hail, Every Champion of 2023, Battle of the Brands on UUDD
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
– In a WWE Digital Exclusive video, Kiana James and Izzi Dame were ecstatic after they embarrassed Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail during last Tuesday’s NXT TV. You can check out that video below:
– WWE released a video highlight every champion of this year:
– UpUpDownDown released more Battle of the Brands with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:
