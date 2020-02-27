wrestling / News

WWE News: Kickoff Show For Super Showdown Online, John Cena Hypes Return To Smackdown, Highlights From Miz and Mrs

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super ShowDown 2020

– WWE has posted the entire kickoff show for Super Showdown online, which features the Viking Raiders vs. The OC:

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– John Cena is hyping his return to Smackdown tomorrow night on FOX.

He wrote: “Checklist for tomorrow night:
Cap✅
Wristbands ✅
Jorts ✅
Time-bending shirt ✅
Heart-pumping adrenaline ✅
BOSTON! You CAN C Me! #[email protected] @WWEonFOX

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Miz and Mrs:

