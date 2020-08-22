WWE News: Kickoff Show Video For NXT Takeover XXX, Shawn Michaels Excited For Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee, Stipulation Added To Cole vs. McAfee

– The Kickoff show for NXT Takeover XXX, featuring a triple threat tag team match between Breezango, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch & El Legado del Fantasma, is now online. Follow along with our live coverage here.

– In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels noted his excitement for Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole tonight.

He wrote: “Can’t tell you how excited I am to see this match. A lot to look forward to this evening. #NXTTakeOver”

– Speaking of that match, it was announced during the Kickoff show that neither McAfee’s friends nor the Undisputed Era will be at ringside, making it a true one-on-one match.