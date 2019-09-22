WWE News: Killian Dain Promo For This Week’s NXT, John Cena Appearing on Ellen, Mickie James Goes on NASCAR Ride

– WWE has released a new promo from Killian Dain discussing his rematch with Matt Riddle for this week’s NXT. You can see the video below, in which Dain says he plans on destroying Riddle and will go on to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship:

– John Cena is currently advertised for the Ellen episode on September 30th.

– Mickie James took a ride with Jeff Burton in a NASCAR car during her appearance at Richmond Raceway on NBC Sports Network on Saturday. You can see that video here.