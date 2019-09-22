wrestling / News
WWE News: Killian Dain Promo For This Week’s NXT, John Cena Appearing on Ellen, Mickie James Goes on NASCAR Ride
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo from Killian Dain discussing his rematch with Matt Riddle for this week’s NXT. You can see the video below, in which Dain says he plans on destroying Riddle and will go on to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship:
On @USA_Network this Wednesday, @KillianDain plans on destroying @SuperKingofBros and then @AdamColePro! #StreetFight pic.twitter.com/ZWqmgpZ4O2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2019
– John Cena is currently advertised for the Ellen episode on September 30th.
– Mickie James took a ride with Jeff Burton in a NASCAR car during her appearance at Richmond Raceway on NBC Sports Network on Saturday. You can see that video here.
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore and Don Callis on the Importance of Impact Coming to AXS, Reaction Backstage
- UPDATED: Matt Riddle Comments on Goldberg/Dolph Ziggler Altercation Video
- Young Bucks Comment On NXT, Believe Full Sail Crowd Might Get Tired
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage