WWE News: Killian Dain Says Nikki Cross’ Superhero Gimmick Was Her Idea, More Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero look last night on WWE Raw. She and her former tag team partner Alexa Bliss even won a qualifying match to earn spots in the women’s Money in the Bank match. According to Nikki Cross’ husband, NXT Superstar Killian Dain, Nikki Cross was the one who came up with her new superhero gimmick and look.

Dain wrote on Twitter during last night’s Raw, “She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!!” You can view his tweet below:

She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!! https://t.co/ZEUPSx3wCH — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 22, 2021

