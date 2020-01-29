wrestling / News
WWE News: King Corbin Hosts Super Bowl Event, Sheamus’ Greatest Wins Playlist, Mick Foley’s One-Man Show Hitting WM Weekend
– King Corbin hosted the opening night of Super Bowl LIV, and video of it is online. You can see the video below from WWE on FOX of Corbin hosting the event and asking if NFL players could take Roman Reigns:
– Mick Foley is set to take his Nice Day 2020 one-man show tour to WrestleMania weekend. Foley will be at Side Splitters Comedy clip in Tampa on April 1st:
THANK YOU to everyone who has purchased VIP tix for my APRIL 1 show at @SSCCTampa in #TAMPA – we sold all 100 of those SOB’s out 10 WEEKS IN ADVANCE! pic.twitter.com/Hlh7CnQ99r
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 21, 2020
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist tooks at Sheamus’ greatest wins in honor of his birthday today:
