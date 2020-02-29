wrestling / News
WWE News: King Corbin on the Origin of His Finishing Move, Smackdown Post-Match Promo Clips, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Take Birdie to Smackdown
February 29, 2020 | Posted by
– FOX Sports released a video featuring WWE Superstar King Corbin, where he explains the origins of his finishing movie, The End of Days.
– WWE released a backstage post-match interview with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler after Roode picked up a win over Kofi Kingston on last night’s Smackdown. You can check out that video below.
Also, there’s an interview with Naomi and Lacey Evans. They teamed up to beat Sasha Banks and Bayley on last night’s show.
– The Bella Twins released a new video where they show Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s daughter, Birdie, backstage at Smackdown before her debut on A Moment of Bliss. You can check out that video below.
