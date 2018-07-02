Quantcast

 

WWE News: King Maxel Hardy Trains In The Ring, Jeff Jarrett WWE Network Collection Intro

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Matt Hardy has posted a video of King Maxel training in the ring, preparing for a possible fight with Michael Cole.

– WWE has released a video that introduces the WWE Network collection of Jeff Jarrett:

