WWE News: King of the Ring Coronation Set For Smackdown, Rusev on Maria’s Raw Revelation

– King Corbin will have his coronation on this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday night that following his win on Raw in the King of the Ring finals, Corbin will be crowned on Tuesday:

King Corbin ready for his coronation

All hail King Corbin! Baron Corbin remained confident throughout the King of the Ring tournament, foreshadowing his eventual reign by donning the crown after winning each of his matchups. On SmackDown LIVE, it becomes official, as the coronation of Baron Corbin takes place following his defeat of the underdog challenger Chad Gable. Will Corbin begin his rule with a modest celebration, or will The Lone Wolf deliver the pomp and circumstance fit for true royalty?

– WWE shared video of Rusev backstage following his return on Raw. Kayla Braxton asked him about Maria’s claims that he’s the father of the her baby and what’s going on between the lot of them. He said that he’s not ready to answer said questions at this time.