WWE News: The Kliq Backstage at NXT, Big Cat and PFT Want Apologies From Triple H, Rey Mysterio on Celtic Warrior Workouts
– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall shared a photo on Twitter showing him backstage with Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Triple H at last night’s NXT on the USA Network. You can check out that photo he tweeted below.
NXT pic.twitter.com/RY7LDaRj2D
— Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) October 3, 2019
– WWE released a video of some Barstool Sports’ Big Cat and PFT trying to get an apology from Triple H. You can check out that video below.
12-year-old @PFTCommenter & @barstoolbigcat need apologies from @TripleH, immediately. @barstoolsports
Oh, and @barstoolbigcat wants @VinceMcMahon to adopt him. pic.twitter.com/l2mi0Akph2
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio appeared in a Celtic Warrior Workouts video this week and showed off an Incline exercise. You can check out that video below.
