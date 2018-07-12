WWE News: Knox County Mayor Declares Rusev Day, Becky Lynch Praises Ronda Rousey

– The mayor of Knox County declared Thursday to be Rusev Day. Rusev and Kane, the latter of whom is running for the mayoral position, posted to social media to commemorate current mayor Tim Burchett making the declaration. Rusev signed a document that was presented to Rusev to commemorate the honor:

Great time tonight at @PowellAuction! Thanks to everyone who attended and helped out! And thanks to @timburchett for declaring it #RusevDay in Knox County! pic.twitter.com/rfgH9QpZp4 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 13, 2018

– Becky Lynch appeared on Maria Menounos’ podcast and praised Ronda Rousey. You can listen to the clip below.

“Here’s the thing — what I think is so freakin’ wonderful — is that we have put the spotlight on women’s wrestling,” Lynch said (per WZ). “WWE has put the spotlight on women’s wrestling—so much so all of these people want to get involved and want to be part of it, and I think that’s wonderful. When you’re an incredible athlete like Ronda Rousey, like Shayna Baszler, like [Cris Cyborg], who has done so for their sport and their world, their dedication, their passion. If they can lend that passion to WWE, like Ronda and Shayna have done—which has been wonderful—they are killing it. Absolutely killing it, then absolutely, door’s open, come on in. Come on in, the more, the better, because the more spotlight we can get on women’s wrestling, the better it’s going to be for all of us, and the further we can take it.”