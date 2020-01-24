WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Big E Set for Meet & Greet, Cesaro Debuts Mr. OPTV on UUDD, Preview of Nikki Bella on Nick’s The Substitute

– Cricket Wireless announced that WWE Smackdown tag team champions Kofi Kingston and Big E are set for a fan meet & greet on Saturday (Jan. 25) in Houston Texas. You can check out the details below.

– UpUpDownDown released the first episode of a “late-night talk show” for WWE Superstar Cesaro with Mr. OPTV. You can check out that video below. Cesaro explains why he joined Tyler Breeze on LeftRightLeftRight.

– Nickelodeon released a preview of Nikki Bella on the Nickelodeon prank show, The Substitute. You can check out the preview clip below. The episode will air on January 31 at 8:00 pm EST. Nikki and Brie Bella will both appear on the episode.