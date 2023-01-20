WWE News: Kofi Kingston on After The Bell, WWE2K23 Tease, & More

– Kofi Kingston guested on the most recent episode of the WWE After The Bell podcast which you can listen to below, described as:

Corey and Kevin look ahead to Raw XXX and Cody’s return at the Royal Rumble event. Kofi Kingston joins the podcast to discuss winning the NXT Tag Team Championship, his Royal Rumble resume and the great work he’s doing in Ghana with the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation

– WWEGames & 2K posted a brief teaser tweet about the eventual WWE 2K23 game, as seen below:

– UpUpDownDown featured a Tekken 7 gameplay video that you can find below, described as:

The battles get tense this week as our favorite Tekken-hungry Superstars pick up the controllers to play… as themselves! Watch as Jimmy Uso, Mansoor, Kofi Kingston, and our own Austin Creed try to beat the digital coding out of each other in some amazing modded gameplay on Tekken 7!

– WWE posted a video on their official YouTube channel of Bayley visiting a small fotune cookie business, detailed as: