WWE News: Kofi Kingston Calls out Seth Rollins For Not Defending UpUpDownDown Title, New Video Recaps Clash of Champions

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi KIngston WWE Smackdown

– Kofi Kingston isn’t happy about Seth Rollins’ lack of UpUpDownDown Championship defenses, and let him know it in a new video. You can see the video below of Kingston, who lost the title to Rollins, chastising the Universal (and UpUpDownDown) Champion for going a month without defending the title while claiming Brock Lesnar isn’t a proper champion for not defending his title when he had it:

– WWE posted the following video recapping Clash of Champions to the tune of Bishop Briggs’ “Champion”:

