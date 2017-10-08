wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Comments on Hell in a Cell Match, HIAC Attendance Announced

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston

– Kofi Kingston reacted to Xavier Woods and Big E’s loss at Hell in a Cell in a new video. You can see it below, with Kingston discussing what it was like seeing them compete in the Cell and being concerned about their condition after the match:

– The attendance for Hell in a Cell was 12,606. Tom Phillips announced the sold-out attendance for the PPV, which was held the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

