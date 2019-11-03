wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane Helms Gives Kofi Kingston Custom Kicks, Asuka Cooks With a Luxury Rice Cooker
November 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Shane Helms presented Kofi Kingston some custom Air Force 1’s made by GOI Kicks on UpUpDownDown in a new video this week. You can check out that video below. The shoes are inspired by Kofi’s 11-year journey in the WWE.
– Asuka purchased a new luxury rice cooker and shared a video of her trying it out on her YouTube channel. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela & Dash Wilder Get Into Twitter Exchange, Joke About Enzo Fight & Saudi Arabia Flight Delay
- Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance of AEW-NJPW Relationship
- Triple H on How NXT Is Doing Since Going Live, Says Talent Won’t Be Abruptly Pulled From NXT Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show