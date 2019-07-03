wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Flips Off Samoa Joe on Smackdown, Ali in Pre-Show Dark Match
– Kofi Kingston followed Monday’s Raw lead in getting a little above the usual PG rating during tonight’s Smackdown, as he flipped the bird at Samoa Joe. You can see video below of Kingston responding to Joe’s demand for a show of respect with the obscene gesture, which led to Joe trying to attack Kofi but getting taken down.
The segment comes after last night’s Raw featured a big opening match angle involving a Falls Count Anywhere match where Cody Graves audibly and uncensored said “holy s**t!” and Maria Kanellis calling Mike her “bitch.”
– As seen below, Ali worked the pre-show dark match, defeating Buddy Murphy:
Ali defeats Buddy Murphy in the dark match. Great action.#wwesanantonio #wwe #sdlive #SmackDownLive @thewadekeller @PWTorch pic.twitter.com/kZYPv8o8bc
— Danny Soliz (@DannySoliz) July 2, 2019
