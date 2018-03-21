WWE News: Kofi Kingston Is Happy For Daniel Bryan, Mark Henry Says He Knew an Austin Bombing Victim

– Kofi Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he was “really, really happy” for Daniel Bryan after the latter was cleared to return to the ring. Kingston told the site, “When it comes to wrestling, Daniel Bryan is just so passionate about being here. This is great news. Him being around as the GM and backstage, I know he loved that, but you can just see it in his eyes and you can feel how he wants to be in the ring. The fact that he can now safely compete is awesome for him. I’m really, really happy for him.”

– Mark Henry spoke with TMZ Sports about the recent bombings in Austin, Texas and revealed he knews one of the victims, Draylen Mason. Austin saw four bombings take place in the city in less than three weeks. The suspectedx perpetrator, Mark Anthony Conditt, died in a confrontation with police on Tuesday night.