WWE News: Kofi Kingston Hypes Up Tonight’s Ladder Match at TLC, Sonya Deville Appears on E!’s Daily Pop, John Cena vs. Randy Orton Full Match Video

– At today’s WWE TLC 2019 event, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) are set to defend the Smackdown tag team titles against The Revival in a Ladder match. Kofi Kingston posted the following tweet earlier hyping up tonight’s match.

Today is the perfect day to ascend…#WWETLC — KOFI (@TrueKofi) December 15, 2019

– WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on E!’s Daily Pop to discuss Total Divas Season 9. She discussed a coming out story, her conflict with Natalya on the show, and more. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video from TLC 2013 featuring Randy Orton vs. John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In this match, the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship were unified to create the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.