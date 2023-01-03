– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.

Happy New Year! My mom & I are trying make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by building them a computer lab & library. We need your help! Pls share this vid & go to https://t.co/ABXs1UdrKT to donate! Today’s a great day to make a difference! Thank you!🙏🏾@clickfqe pic.twitter.com/fvE2Gd7kUI — Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 2, 2023

– WWE will release The Best of the Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches and the next season of Biography: WWE Legends on DVD on January 24.

– This week’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video features artwork of NXT World Champion Bron Breakker: