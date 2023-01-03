wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 35 Kofi Kingston Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.

– WWE will release The Best of the Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches and the next season of Biography: WWE Legends on DVD on January 24.

– This week’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video features artwork of NXT World Champion Bron Breakker:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Kofi Kingston, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading