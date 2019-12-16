wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Meets NBA Jam Voice Actor, Lilian Garcia Posts 2019 Highlights Podcast, Latest Damandyz Donutz
– Kofi Kingston got to hang out with the voice of NBA Jam in Tim Kitzrow, and had a coincidential shirt on at the time. Kingston posted to Instagram noting that he was rocking an NBA Jam-inspired shirt when he met Kitzrow, the voice of such sports games as the aforementioned NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, NHL Hitz and MLB Slugfest:
Can’t believe I forgot to post this! • Last time I was in Chicago, I was coincidentally wearing a mortal kombat shirt when I met the man who did the mocap and voice work for Johnny Cage and original ninjas in the game. • This time, I was coincidentally wearing an nba Jam inspired shirt when I met @kitzrowtim, THE VOICE OF NBA JAM! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 • #nbajam #boomshakalaka #kaboom #hesonfire #uglyshot #therebound #cantbuyabucket #fromdowntown #fingerrollsitin #oooo #spiceadams
– This week’s Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia is a 2019 Highlights show, as you can see below:
– The latest Damandyz Donutz has Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville trying cheese curds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
CHEESE CURDS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!! ????????
