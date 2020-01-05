wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Mourns Patriots Loss, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Feature Mustafa Ali and Matt Hardy
– Kofi Kingston is in mourning at the moment after the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Playoffs. Kingston shared a video on his Instagram account showing how his social media accounts have been flooded with comments about the Patriots losing, and Kingston is a huge Patriots fan. He even blocked the NFL on FOX Twitter account after one of their tweets. You can check out the joking Instagram post from Kofi Kingston and his statement below:
“The amount of people that have come out of the woodwork and gone out of their way to make cruel comments to me about yesterday’s @patriots loss is unconscionable. It is unjustified, unnecessary and most importantly, unwarranted. Were the shoe on the other foot, I would never make anyone feel badly in any way shape or form. I live by The Golden Rule: Treat others like you want to be treated.”
“From social media posts, to texts, to WhatsApp messages; the response has been outrageous. And hurtful. All my Patriots have done is provide you all with the rare spectacle of true and pure greatness for nearly 2 decades. Can you not appreciate this precious feat? When did being the embodiment greatness become such a reprehensible act?”
Please try to understand that I am in mourning. How so many of you lack the ability to show sympathy or empathy for me during this situation is painfully baffling. Please, I beg of you, tread lightly and courteously as I find a way to navigate this extremely difficult and sensitive time. Thank you.”
– WWE.com showcased the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s photo picks include Matt Hardy, Peyton Royce, and Mustafa Ali. You can check out some of those photos below.
