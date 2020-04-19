WWE News: The New Day Watches Kofi Kingston’s Title Win on WWE Playback, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Seth Rollins Artwork, Braun Strowman’s Top 10 Biggest Wins

– WWE released a new WWE Playback video where The New Day relives Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship one year from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. You can check out that Playback video below.

– A new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas was released today, where artist Rob Schamberger creates new Seth Rollins artwork. That new video is available below.

– A new WWE Top 10 video is out today showcasing Braun Strowman’s Top 10 Biggest Wins. You can check out that video in the player below.