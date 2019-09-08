wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On His Return to Madison Square Garden, New Gallery of Champions
September 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston posted to Twitter to hype WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden this week. Kingston retweeted a post by WWE about his Boom Drop onto Orton in the arena in 2009, adding:
My how far we have come 10 years later. Nothing like a good dose of history, right? #smackdownlive this Tuesday should be…fun…. https://t.co/4vsKrh2hgu
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) September 8, 2019
– WWE has a new gallery of their current champions from RAW, Smackdown and the NXT brands. You can see it at the link in the below tweet:
They are the champions, our friends, and they'll keep on fighting till the end. #RAW #SDLive #WWENXT #NXTUK #205Live https://t.co/yTEIfaoARu
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2019
