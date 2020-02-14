wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Has the Network Pick of the Week, R-Truth Records Music in the Studio, New Day Of Royal Rumble Preview Clip
February 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston has this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week. Kofi Kingston picks WWE 24: WrestleMania New York for this week’s pick. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a WWE 24 preview clip showing R-Truth recording some new music. The special premieres on the WWE Network on Thursday, February 27. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE Day Of Royal Rumble 2020, which debuts later tonight on the WWE Network. The new clip shows that Lacey Evans keeps fan letters in her ring boots. The episode debuts on the WWE Network at 7:30 pm EST tonight. You can check out that clip in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV