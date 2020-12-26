WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Big E’s Title Win, Sami Zayn Upset About Big E’s Hard Hat Interview

– Following Big E’s Intercontinental title victory on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, friend and former New Day teammate Kofi Kingston commented on the victory via Twitter. Kingston wrote, “When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship…. Congrats @WWEBigE! Raising hands LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!

– Speaking of which, former WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn took exception to Big E’s post-match interview in a hard hat. Big E said he was wearing a hard hat because he did some work on Sami Zayn’s “behind” last night. Zayn tweeted, “Take this down right now,” on the interview. I doubt WWE is going to listen.