wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Sends Message to Randy Orton, Orton on Vacation, Drake Maverick Seeks R-Truth

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Fastlane

– Kofi Kingston had a pointed message for Randy Orton after winning his match at Saturday’s Smackville special. Following his defeat of Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe, Kingston was interviewed backstage and talked about his upcoming match with Orton at SummerSlam. Kingston said that he hoped Orton saw the match, because they’re going to finish things at SummerSlam:

– Speaking of Orton, he noted yesterday that he was on vacation with his wife Kim:

– Drake Maverick was in Nashville at Smackville, looking for R-Truth in a new video:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading