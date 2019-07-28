wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Sends Message to Randy Orton, Orton on Vacation, Drake Maverick Seeks R-Truth
– Kofi Kingston had a pointed message for Randy Orton after winning his match at Saturday’s Smackville special. Following his defeat of Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe, Kingston was interviewed backstage and talked about his upcoming match with Orton at SummerSlam. Kingston said that he hoped Orton saw the match, because they’re going to finish things at SummerSlam:
– Speaking of Orton, he noted yesterday that he was on vacation with his wife Kim:
Vaca has officially started with @KimKlro . @ Four Seasons Resort Maldives At Landaa Giraavaru https://t.co/gVjKUUr9TY
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 27, 2019
– Drake Maverick was in Nashville at Smackville, looking for R-Truth in a new video:
On the hunt for @RonKillings in Nashville TN#WWE @WWE #SMACKVILLE #Nashville #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/4fGDnCqg3L
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 27, 2019
