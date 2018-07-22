wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Shows Off Crazy Travel Schedule, Top 10 Valiant Superstars
– Kofi Kingston posted to Instagram to share what is set to be a very busy travel schedule over the last two weeks. You can see his post below:
– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the most valiant superstars:
Having a friend in @WWE can come in handy, especially if it's one of these VALIANT @WWE Superstars! #WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/rn7yE3AVQ2
— WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2018