WWE News: Kofi Kingston Shows Off Crazy Travel Schedule, Top 10 Valiant Superstars

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston - WWE Superstars

– Kofi Kingston posted to Instagram to share what is set to be a very busy travel schedule over the last two weeks. You can see his post below:

– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the most valiant superstars:

Kofi Kingston, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

