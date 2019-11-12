WWE News: Kofi Kingston on Social Media Changing the Landscape, Full Survivor Series 2017 Elimination Match

– Muscle and Fitness released a video of Zack Zeigler speaking to former WWE champion Kofi Kingston on the fans’ role with social media and how that’s changed the landscape for today’s WWE characters. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown from Survivor Series 2017. You can check out the full match video below. The match features Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor & Samoa Joe vs. Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura & Bobby Roode.